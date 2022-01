CASTOR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Castor Lady Tigers outscored Saline by 14 points in the second half to cruise to a 59-39 victory on Friday night.

With the win, Castor improves to 12-11 and 2-0 in District 1-B play. Saline falls to 7-21 and 1-2 in district play.

Both teams return to the floor on Tuesday, Saline travels to Dodson on Tuesday. Castor will face Doyline on the road.