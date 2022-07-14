SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On Thursday afternoon at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Shreveport, ten youth athletes from around the area got to meet one of the all time legends in the ArkLaTex.



North Webster alum and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White provided a $1,500 shopping spree for the ten student-athletes, equaling $150 for each of them as they get ready for another school year.



While White is from nearby Springhill, Louisiana, he still sees the importance in giving back to the Shreveport community.

“Obviously giving back to any kid is good,” White said. “I’m not from the Shreveport area but I played AAU over here, I played a lot of Friday night games over here…So I feel like it’s where I’m from as well.”



Juan Fortiz, Store Director of the Shreveport Academy Sports + Outdoors location, says giving back to the community is extremely important for Academy.



“We believe in our kids because the kids are our future,” said Fortiz. “So we want to make sure we’re able to take care of our future.”



Whether it’s putting on a football camp, or providing a shopping spree, one thing is for sure, The ArkLaTex region holds a close spot in Devin White’s heart. Today’s event shows his constant commitment to the region.