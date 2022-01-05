Early goals propel Caddo Magnet to road win against Northwood

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Caddo Magnet Lady Mustangs needed less than three minutes to net their first goal of the match, taking a lead they never relinquished against Northwood on Wednesday, defeating the Lady Falcons 8-0.

Goals from Addison Timpton and Merritt Hughes gave Caddo Magnet the early advantage before Northwood goal keeper Lilly Cooper settled in after taking over in goal following an injury to the Lady Falcons’ starting goalie.

Caddo Magnet improves to 10-3-3 on the year. The Lady Mustangs return to the field Friday January 14th against Loyola. Northwood falls to 6-8. The Lady Falcons will face Evangel on Monday.