Evangel alum Blake Shapen leads Baylor to Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 4: Blake Shapen #12 of the Baylor Bears looks to throw against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Blake Shapen had started just one game in his collegiate career. His second start would come on the game’s biggest stage, as the Baylor Bears faced fifth-ranked Oklahoma State in the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game.

Shapen rose to the occasion, completing 23 passes for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Bears captured their third Big 12 title, 21-16.

Shapen was nearly perfect in the first half, completing his first 14 passes, ending the half 17 of 21 for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Shapen graduated from Evangel in 2020. He was rated a three-star recruit by 247 sports, signing with Baylor over offers from USC, Ole Miss, and UCLA, among others.