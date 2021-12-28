Evangel reaches win number ten with victory over Homer

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Evangel Eagles used a 31-point performance from Lance Waddles to earn their tenth victory of the season, 65-54 over Homer on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles outscored the Pelicans 31-22 in the second half on their way to the victory.

Homer falls to 1-3 on the young season. D’anthony Kimble led the way for the Pels with 27 points. The team will travel to Natchitoches Central on Thursday. Evangel returns to the floor after the new year, hosting Green Oaks January 3rd.