Familiar foes Waskom and Daingerfield collide in Quarterfinals

NACOGDOCHES, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – On Friday night, Homer Bryce Stadium will be the site of one of the most highly anticipated Quarterfinal matchups statewide. Daingerfield and Waskom, former District rivals battling for a spot in the 3A Division II semi-finals.

“We’ve played them just about every year,” said Waskom Head Coach Whitney Keeling who is looking to lead the Wildcats to their second straight appearance in the final four. “We’re very familiar with their coaching staff so it’ll be an awesome atmosphere.”

The Wildcats fell just one point shy of a trip to the state championship game a season ago, losing to Franklin 14-13. If the Wildcats defeat the Tigers and Franklin takes care of Poth, Waskom will get their shot at revenge in next week’s semi-finals.

Daingerfield has played the role of spoiler for the majority of 2021, the Tigers began the season 2-2 with losses to Tatum and Elysian Fields. Since then, Daingerfield has won nine games in a row. They exacted revenge over the YellowJackets in the Regional Round, 56-16, and defeated previously unbeaten West Rusk to punch their ticket to the Quarterfinals. The Tigers can exact more revenge tomorrow, Waskom defeated them in the Area Round, 28-27 in 2020.

“With Waskom being right down the road and with our kids being so closely related and being friends with those kids, it really comes down to who is going to play better,” said Daingerfield Head Coach Davin Nelson. “It’s more of a pure football game.”

With a win, Daingerfield can reach 12 wins for the first time since 2012, the last time they reached the state championship game.

Kickoff from Nacogdoches is scheduled for 7:00.