VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – According to North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller, “it’s family over everything.”

That statement is a big reason the state’s ninth ranked player will be taking his talents to the University of Nebraska.

“When I took my official visit, me and my family loved it, and that was a big eye opener for me,” Miller said. The four star wideout also had high praise for the Nebraska fan base.

“The fans are amazing,” said Miller. “Them wanting me to be a part of their football team, the coaches when we went up there they treated me and my family like kings.”

Miller chose Nebraska over offers from Power 5 offers from Arkansas, Miami, Mississippi State, and West Virginia. He decommitted from LSU on May 30th.

When asked if he’s ready for the Nebraska weather, the 6’2″ wideout confidently answered, “I’m prepared.”