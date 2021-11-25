FEELING DAINGEROUS: Daingerfield defeats West Rusk to move to Quarterfinals

LONGVIEW, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Daingerfield’s magical season continues. The Tigers handed West Rusk their first and only loss of the year, 50-28 on Thanksgiving evening to move to next week’s Quarterfinal round of the UIL Class 3A Division II football playoffs.

The Tigers took a 28-7 lead into the locker room before the Raiders scored 21 unanswered points to tie the game at 28 in the third. Daingerfield would hold them scoreless for the remainder of the evening, scoring the final 22 points of the night to earn their ninth consecutive victory.

The Tigers will face the winner of tomorrow’s Waskom-Newton matchup.