MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Florien Lady Black Cats keep rolling.

After losing their season opener, Florien has won all but one game on their schedule. The Lady Black Cats continued their strong play Friday evening, defeating Many 49-27.

Florien improves to 27-2 on the year and will return to the floor Tuesday against Zwolle. Many falls to 8-11 and returns to District play Tuesday against Winnfield.