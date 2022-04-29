SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The last time the Florien Lady Cats made it to a state title game, they brought home the 2016 Class B state championship.

The team they beat that day by a score of 7-0 was the same one that ended their season last year, the Holden Lady Rockets. Holden defeated Florien in last year’s semi-finals 12-11 and did so again in 2022, as the tournament’s top seed took down Florien 10-6 on Friday.

Florien struck first on an RBI single from Madilyn Chreene to make it 1-0 before a bases loaded hit by pitch in the bottom half of the first tied things up once more.

In the third, Madison McDonald sent a single to centerfield to score two more Lady Rockets, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Lady Cats fought back in the fourth, five runs scored in the inning, highlighted by Chreene’s two-run single down the third base line to give Florien a 6-4 advantage.

From there, Holden held the fourth-seeded Lady Cats scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Six unanswered runs from the Lady Rockets sent them back to the title game for the fifth consecutive season. Holden has won all four of their previous state title games with their last loss coming at the hands of Florien in 2016.

Florien finishes the season with a record of 21-10. The Lady Cats captured the Distict 4-B championship in the regular season.