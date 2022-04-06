SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Three Byrd soccer standouts, as well as Lady Yellow Jacket lacrosse Captain Alaina Palmer, signed to continue their athletic careers at the college level on Wednesday afternoon.

Following a Regional Round appearance in 2022, Mackenzie Soul, Andrew Stuart, and Michael Hamauei signed with Trinity University, Middlebury College, and Millsaps College respectfully.

A two-time Captain for the Lady Yellow Jackets, Palmer signed with Hendrix College.

Soul will have an opportunity to return home on occasion. Trinity plays in the SCAC, the same conference as Centenary College where his mother works as the provost.

“She’s kind of torn on who to root for,” Soul admitted.

Stuart will make one of the farther trips of any Shreveport student heading to college in the fall. Middlebury is located in Middlebury, Vermont. No matter the distance from home, the decision was made easier once Stuart made a visit to campus.

“I went up for a visit, and it all clicked.”

Making a much shorter trek will be Hamauei, who believes the three and a half hour distance between Shreveport and Millsaps is a perfect one from his family.

“It’s a good distance where if they want to come see a game they can make the trip if they really want to.”

Palmer will continue her career in a sport which she admits is not the most popular in Louisiana in lacrosse, but believes her life would be drastically different without it.

“I wouldn’t have survived high school without it. It’s been such a huge part of my life.”