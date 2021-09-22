Friday’s Captain Shreve-Southwood matchup canceled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the Biden Administration faces backlash for not providing asylum to the thousands of Haitian migrants at the Texas-Mexico border, Haitians already in the U.S. are sharing their perspectives on why so many are trying to get out of their home country.

"Going back to Haiti it's almost like a nightmare," says Haitian Journalist James Pierre. "I spoke to some of them, they were telling it's almost like another earthquake their buildings are collapsed. This is how they described going back to Haiti, without money, without a place to stay, without family members to even welcome them back in Haiti."