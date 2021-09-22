SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’ve got one less football game on the schedule this Friday.
Southwood has been forced to forfeit their game against Captain Shreve due to COVID issues within the Cowboy program.
With the forfeiture, Captain Shreve improves to 4-0. Southwood falls to 0-4. The Gators resume play next Thursday against Parkway, Southwood is scheduled to take on Airline Thursday.
The matchup is the second in as many weeks to be canceled in the city. Loyola and Northwood canceled their matchup for the same reason a week ago.
Friday’s Captain Shreve-Southwood matchup canceled
