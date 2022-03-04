HAMMOND, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Gibsland-Coleman Lady Bulldogs fell into a hole they were unable to climb out of on Friday afternoon in the Class C state championship. Hicks outscored Gibsland-Coleman 22-4 in the opening quarter, ultimately taking their fourth consecutive state title 72-52.

“I think we got a little tired, winded, frustrated and when you’re playing a good team like Hicks you can’t give up,” said coach Roger Jones following the game. “You have to play the entire game and that’s what I feel like happened.”

Guard Ke’Honesty Williams finished with 8 points and led the Lady Bulldogs with two three pointers. “It surprised everybody we made it this far, so I’m just happy that before I leave I got to experience this with my team,” said Williams.

Hicks was led by the duo of Lauren Quinn and Avery Coffman who combined for 48 points and 17 rebounds in the victory to give the Lady Pirates their fourth state title in as many seasons.

The state title game appearance was the first for the Lady Bulldogs since the 2003 season. Samora Sampson led Gibsland-Coleman in scoring with 18 points. Baleigh Haulcy added 14 points to go along with 13 rebounds.