SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It wasn’t how the Green Oaks Giants envisioned their first win of the season coming, but a win is a win.

After starting the season 0-7 the Giants have picked up their first win of 2021 and the first win of the Chadwick Lewis era in forfeit fashion over Rosenwald Collegiate.

HS Football: Rosenwald Collegiate will be unable to complete the rest of its season. Friday's scheduled contest against Green Oaks has been canceled and a forfeit win awarded to the Giants. — GeauxPreps.com (@GeauxPrepsLA) October 18, 2021

With the victory, Green Oaks snaps an eight game losing streak which dated back to last season. The Giants improve to 1-7 and will return to the field October 29th against Bossier.