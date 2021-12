NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Seeing crews remove the statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest from along Interstate 65 in Southern Davidson County Tuesday morning came as a surprise even to those who knew it would happen.

"We had heard that the Battle of Nashville [Trust], which inherited the property, was going to take down the statue. I didn't know it was going to be this soon," said Lee Millar, an area spokesperson for The Sons of the Confederate Veterans.