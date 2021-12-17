Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford signs with Nebraska

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Lincoln is about to get a little colder.

Three-star Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford chose the University of Nebraska over the University of Texas during a ceremony at Green Oaks on Friday morning. Crawford decommitted from LSU just ten days ago, the same day the Cornhuskers offered him a scholarship.

“As soon as I decommitted I knew where I wanted to go,” Crawford said.

The wide receiver has not visited Nebraska, but used his relationship with Husker wide receivers Coach Mickey Joseph, who had previously held the same position at LSU to help him find his way to Lincoln.

“I feel like it’s all about relationships, me and Coach Joseph built a relationship over the last three years,” sais Crawford. “He’s a Coach I can trust to take me to the next level.”

If Crawford can make it to the next level, he will be the third Giant to reach the National Football League. Defensive End Ezra Johnson played for three teams from 1977-1991. Tredavious White is in his fifth season with the Buffalo Bills.