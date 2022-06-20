WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – After four years as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Brownsboro, Greg Pearson decided it was time to call it a career.

Now, he’s preparing for another season on the sidelines. This time, at a school, community, and program he knows very well.

After Whitney Keeling left Waskom to take the head coaching position at Tatum, Greg Pearson was named the Wildcats’ head coach in February.

“This is the only place I would come out of retirement for,” said Pearson. “Waskom is a great community, school district and town. It’s a wonderful place to live, to raise your kids. But the closeness and familiarity with it, just makes it an ultimate job for me.”

Pearson is no stranger to the Wildcat program. He has two state championship rings from the 2014 and 2015 seasons to show for a seven year stretch as the team’s defensive coordinator.

His second stint at Waskom will also be his second stint as a head coach. Pearson posted an 11-29 record from 2017-2020 at Brownsboro. The Bears enjoyed their best season under Pearson in 2017, going 5-6 with a playoff appearance.

Pearson plans for his Wildcat program to represent the city they play for with pride.

“We look forward to these kids going out there and representing Waskom the way they do and fighting to contend for the district championship and trying to make a run in the playoffs that ends in Jerry World.”

Pearson’s first official day as Waskom Head Coach will be July 1st.