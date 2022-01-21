Haughton pulls away from Parkway for first District win

HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Friday night’s 1-5A battle, either Parkway or Haughton was going to pick up their first win in league play. Friday belonged to the Bucaneers.

After leading by just two points at the half, Haughton outscored the Panthers by eleven points in the final two quarters to earn a 46-33 victory.

Haughton improves to 12-9 and 1-5 in District 1-5A play. The Bucs return to play Tuesday at Captain Shreve. Parkway falls to 5-14 and 0-6 in league play. The Panthers face Natchitoches Central on Tuesday at home.