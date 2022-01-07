High School Basketball recap: January 7, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below are area basketball scores from January 7th, 2021. In the video above you can see highlights from Benton VS. Captain Shreve boys and girls, Southwood VS. Parkway boys and girls, and Huntington VS. Woodlawn boys and girls.
BOYS SCORES
Huntington 66, Woodlawn 63
Ebarb 49, Florien 39
Pleasant Hill 83, Magnolia School of Excellence 63
Many, 50 Anacoco 35
Zwolle 63, Converse 34
Airline 61, Haughton 51
Southwood 54, Parkway 49
Booker T. Washington 64, Northwood 55
Natchitoches Central 57, Byrd 39
Green Oaks, 67 Arcadia 40
Loyola 71, Lakeside 30
Lakeview 56, Peabody 54
Captain Shreve 73, Benton 29
GIRLS SCORES
Parkway 69, Southwood 32
Benton 53, Captain Shreve 43
Many 52, Converse 35
Summerfield 53, Haynesville 27
Airline 46, Haughton 35
Booker T. Washington 55, Northwood 45