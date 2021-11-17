History on the line for area teams in round 2 playoff matchups

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – 2021 may be the most surprise-filled season in the history of high school football in the ArkLaTex. Multiple programs are in the middle of some of their best seasons ever, but when you see what’s at stake for many of them this Friday, the stakes are raised. Here’s some of the history on the line when these teams take to the field with quarterfinal and semi-final berths at stake.

CAPTAIN SHREVE

The Gators have long been one of the most competitive teams in District 1-5A, but the playoff success has not translated. 2021 may be their best shot, as the number 2-seed in Class 5, the Gators will battle District rival Parkway for a spot in the Quarterfinals. A win would give the Gators their first Quarterfinal berth since 1983. That season, the team made it to the semi-finals of Class 4A, the highest classification in the state at that time. Five schools in the 4A bracket in 1983 either no longer exist or support football.

NORTH CADDO

If Gator fans think 1983 is a long time to wait, how about forever? The Titans have won just three playoff games in school history, the last two coming in as many seasons. With a win over DeQuincy on Friday, the Titans would earn their first Quarterfinal berth in program history. The Titans fell to General Trass 56-54 last season and 26-19 to Rayville in 2003 in their only other second-round playoff appearance.

LOYOLA COLLEGE PREP

Not only Quarterfinal berths are on the line Friday, in Divisions I-IV semi-final tickets can be punched. In Division II, the Loyola Flyers are riding a seven-game win streak and have a chance to make it to the final four for the first time since 1998, when LCP made it to the penultimate round of the Class 2A tournament. The Flyers will battle Vandebilt Catholic on Friday. They haven’t made it to a championship game since 1994.