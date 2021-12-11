Homer earns first state championship since 1939, taking down Logansport 41-28

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Homer Pelicans scored early and often against Logansport in the 1A State Championship game, capitalizing on two defensive scores and one special teams touchdown to defeat the Tigers 41-28, capturing the school’s first state championship since 1939.

After an early Takeviuntae interception, the Pelicans made the first of three defensive stands in the redzone. Brendon Harris intercepted Kham Boykins, which led to a 53-yard Elyjay Curry touchdown run to give Homer a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game.

After a Kidd touchdown throw to Devante Champ and pick sixes from Derron Donnell and Katrevick Banks the Pelicans led 27-0 after the first quarter, and took a 34-8 lead into the locker room.



“Big plays in unfortunate situations, you get two pick sixes and give up a kickoff return for a touchdown and get inside the red-zone three times and don’t score, that’s how you lose a football game,” said Tigers Head Coach Kevin Magee.

The Tigers used a 300-yard performance from quaterback Kham Boykins to pull within 13 points in the fourth quarter. Lakeldrick Webb’s interception at the goal line late in the fourth quarter ended the Tigers’ comeback hopes.

“I thought I could prepare for it, I thought I’d be ready for it but until it happens you don’t know what you’re going to feel like. It was an unreal feeling,” said Pelican Head Coach Richie Casey.

The Pelican defense forced six interceptions of Logansport quarterback Kham Boykins. The first three came in the first quarter. Casey couldn’t help but think the Pels’ quick start was too good to be true.



“Is this real? Is this happening right now? Are we that good? I had to ask myself that and I said we are that good.”

Homer quarterback Takeviuntae Kidd was named the game’s most outstanding player, throwing for two touchdowns and adding a kickoff return touchdown. Kidd also made two tackles and intercepted Boykins on the game’s final play.

“I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life. It was the main goal, just make it to the dome,” Kidd said. We’ve been wanting to come here all year. We had a lot of ups and downs during the regular season but we made it out.”

With the win, the Pelicans have now captured four state titles, joining the 1928, 1937, and 1939 championship teams.