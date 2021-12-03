Homer soars to state title game for first time since 1985

HOMER, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time since Ronald Reagan was in office, the Homer Pelicans will play for a state championship, defeating rival Haynesville 40-0.

An Elyjay Curry touchdown run got the scoring started before Takeviuntae Kidd added first half touchdowns both on the ground and through the air to Devante Champ as the Pels overcame a three and out on the game opening drive to control on both sides of the ball for the remainder of the contest.

The Pelicans will face Logansport for a chance to win their first state championship since Franklin D. Roosevelt was President (1939.) Kickoff is set for Saturday, December 11th at noon.

