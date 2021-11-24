Huntington defeats Marshall in inter-state basketball battle

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Huntington Raiders held off a second half comeback attempt on Wednesday afternoon to defeat the Marshall Mavericks 68-53 in an early season inter-state battle.

The game was played as part of the Green Oaks Thanksgiving Classic. The Mavs pulled within single digits in the final quarter, but high-percentage shooting from the Raiders allowed them to hang on for the win.

With the victory, Huntington improves to 3-0. The Raiders will next face Loyola on Tuesday. Marshall falls to 2-2. The Mavs will take on Jacksonville on Friday.

