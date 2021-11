MONROE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Huntington Raiders fell in the District 2-4A title game Thursday evening to the Neville Tigers by a final score of 37-0. After losing their season opener, the Raiders had won eight consecutive games before Thursday’s loss.

The Raiders entered the game ranked third in the LHSAA Class 4A power rankings. They finish the regular season 8-2 and will find out their seeding for the 2021 Class 4A playoffs on Sunday.