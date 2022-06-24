MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Jack Alvarez is still finding new opportunities. The coaching veteran of 24 years is ready for another new challenge.

After stops at Kirbyville, Ennis, Copperas Cove, and Cuero, Alvarez is set to take over one of East Texas’ most storied programs, the Marshall Mavericks.

Alvarez didn’t just coach the four programs prior to his stop at Marshall, he coached them to great heights. With a career record of 193-93, he has a state championship ring from 2014, capturing the 5A Division II crown with Ennis. Prior to the 2014 title, Alvarez led Kirbyville to back to back state championship game appearances in 2008 and 2009.

The most recent coaching stop came at Cuero, guiding them to the Class 4A Division II semi-finals a season ago.

Preparing for his fifth first season at helm of a program, Alvarez believes the resources in place at Marshall set the Mavericks up for success.

“The facilities in Marshall are phenomenal and Marshall ISD has given a coach every chance they can to be successful.”

Marshall’s facilities have also helped the Mavericks have high participation numbers throughout the summer heat. “That makes the kids want to be here also,” said Alvarez. “I have no negative comments, I can tell you that. It’s been good.”

Marshall opens the season August 26th vs. Tyler.