SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On the first Friday Night Blitz of the season we kick things off in Texas and Arkansas and showcase jamboree action in Louisiana.

TEXAS

Carthage 45, Kilgore 10

Longview 36, McKinney-Boyd 10

Lone Star 38, Texas High 33

Liberty-Eylau 26, Henderson 22

Daingerfield 14, Gladewater 13

Timpson 53, Beckville 22

Tenaha 50, West Sabine 38

Marshall 40, Tyler 29

Hallsville 44, Terrell 41

Queen City 38, Rivercrest 28

Hooks 17, Harmony 14

Maud 28, Hawkins 20

Mount Pleasant 22, Pittsburg 16

Center 44, Tatum 42

Van 28, Pine Tree 14

Jefferson 43, New Boston 0

Winnsboro 51, Paul Pewitt 29

Ore City 13, Linden-Kildare 7

James Bowie 14, Como-Pickton 8

Longview-Spring Hill 44, Sabine 34

Atlanta 27, Elysian Fields 2

Waskom 36, Redwater 10

Garrison 35, Hughes Springs 30

Joaquin 48, Arp 14

Carlisle 31, Harleton 0

Gilmer 51, Chapel Hill 27

ARKANSAS



Watson Chapel 48, Arkansas 0

Horatio 34, Foreman 32

Dierks 29, Fouke 27

Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30

Mena 16, De Queen 14

Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13

Prescott 47, Bismarck 28

Magnolia 35, Nashville 27

Gurdon 55, Lafayette County 20



OKLAHOMA

McAlestar 34, Broken Bow 24