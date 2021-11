Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant: Week 12 Highlights & Scores

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Officials on Barksdale Air Force Base confirmed Friday that there was a ground incident earlier in the day that damaged one of the B52 aircraft.

According to a social media post on the "Air Force amn/nco/snco" page the wing of B-52 AC 0059 was damaged when it was being towed to a site for a static display. The photo posted of the Maintenance Operations Center Notification Worksheet says the plane hit the fence in front of the MXG maintenance building, and was significantly damaged on the right-wing. Photos posted to the page confirm the damage report.