BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- A family is still seeking justice and mourning the life a child; a child ripped from them by senseless gun violence. Lebron Robinson, 10 was shot once in the chest during a drive-by-shooting that happened in Bastrop, Louisiana on the Fourth of July 2021.

Currently, there are still no official suspects in Lebron's murder. However, early in the investigation, police say when the shooting occurred, there was a crowd of people outside when they arrived on the scene. When officers asked those who were present what happened, everyone claimed to not have seen anything.