Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant: Week 15 Scores and Highlights

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On the final Friday Night Blitz of the season we punch tickets to the state championship games in Louisiana and Arkansas and move from the Quarterfinals to the semi-finals in Texas.
LOUISIANA
Logansport 22, Oak Grove 14
Homer 40, Haynesville 0
Many 40, Avoyelles 38
TEXAS
Timpson 48, Centerville 13
Waskom 34, Daingerfield 8
Gilmer 36, Pleasant Grove 15
Crosby 14, Texas High 7
ARKANSAS
Prescott 36, McGehee 20
We will have full coverage of our state championship games in Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas. We will see you in 2022 for another season of the Friday Night Blitz. Thank you for joining us all year.