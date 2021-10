Johnny’s Pizza Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant: Week 6 Highlights & Scores

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The family of a man sitting behind bars is speaking out after a video showing his encounter with Vivian police officers went viral on social media.

Jamtavious Thomas, 29, is currently behind bars at the Caddo Correctional Center, charged with resisting arrest by force and aggravated battery. Thomas was wanted on a warrant for the latter charge when he was pulled over Sunday by officers in Vivian who recognized the description of his vehicle that had been broadcast to area agencies.