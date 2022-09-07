SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Louisiana teams after week one. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.

10. North Desoto



Last week: Defeated Airline, 46-21. Previously unranked.

A superstar may have been born Saturday night in Stonewall. Freshman quarterback Luke Delafield flashed all the tools that made Dennis Dunn name the underclassman the starting quarterback: poise under pressure, elite athleticism, and pin-point accuracy. Delafield threw for 193 yards and scored five total touchdowns as the Griffins ran past Airline. North Desoto rushed for close to 300 yards in the win. North Desoto will travel across state lines to take on Center (TX), a team that’s already won two games over two solid opponents.

9. Northwood



Last week: Lost to Benton, 34-12. Ranked 4.

For the second consecutive season, the Northwood Falcons came up short against Benton. In a game delayed by lightning, it was Benton’s relentless offensive approach that broke the Falcons, converting four fourth down conversions in the first half before carrying a stunning 27-0 lead into the break. Luckily for the Falcons, they’ve been in this exact position before. While quarterback Mason Welch may have struggled Friday night (2 INT), the signal caller is poised to bounce back. The Falcons have their entire season ahead of them still. Northwood will look for their first win of the season this Friday against a Wossman team that shut-out BTW last week.

8. Benton

Last week: Defeated Northwood, 34-12. Previously unranked.

Talk about a statement victory. Tigers head coach Reynolds Moore said this offseason he wanted to play some of the best teams in the area to prove to everyone that his kids are just as good as any other team’s. His squad proved that in week one, shutting out Northwood in the first half on their way to a 34-12 victory over one of 4A’s best teams. Greg Manning showed why he’s one of the area’s best returning running backs. Gray Walters was sharp and accurate in the rain. And the Tiger defense smothered the Falcons, forcing four turnovers. The gauntlet of a pre-district schedule continues for the Tigers this week, hosting one of the top teams in East Texas, Texas High.

7. North Caddo

Last week: Defeated Bossier, 46-0. Ranked 9.

The Titans stormed out of the gate against Bossier as if they knew their game would be suspended because of the weather. With a 46-0 lead heading into the half, Mother Nature sent everybody home and the Titans earned their first victory of the season. Aiden Brock impressed in his first game at quarterback for the Titans, scoring on the ground and through the air. Speaking of through the air, Nebraska commit Omarion Miller did his work when the ball was in the air, scoring on a 78 yards touchdown reception AND a 60 yard pick-six. With KJ Black and Trey Morris scoring rushing touchdowns of their own, the Titans got almost everyone involved. The Titans will welcome North Caddo to town for week two.

6. Parkway

Last week: Defeated Minden, 37-20. Ranked 7.

The Panthers climb one spot in our power rankings after their week one performance over Minden. Parkway started their game on Thursday night and finished it on Saturday morning, but the delay didn’t slow the Panthers down. Ashton Martin looked sharp in his debut for the “dirty red”, going 13 of 16 with 285 yards and three touchdown passes. Ray Mayweather picked up right where he left off last season, with four and a half tackles for loss. In week two, the Panthers have a date with Red River in Coushatta.

5. Calvary

Last week: Defeated Logansport, 45-22. Ranked 6.

In the Cavaliers first game without Landry Lyddy in two seasons, it wasn’t one quarterback that stood out. It was two. Both Bryce Carpenter and Abram Wardell combined to go 11 of 12 with 204 yards and three touchdowns. For the second consecutive season, the Cavaliers handled Logansport with ease, carrying a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter. Now the big question: how long will the Cavs ride with two QBs? We’ll see if that strategy carries over into their week two matchup with Captain Shreve on Thursday.



4. Huntington



Last week: Defeated Mansfield, 58-18

The Raiders have come a long way under head coach Steven Dennis. As recently as 2018, the team won two games. Last fall, the Raiders won nine, and hosted a playoff game for (maybe?) the first time in school history. Gone are the likes of Demajah Riley, Kendrick Rucker and Zyion Claville to the college ranks, but returning is All-State QB Kam Evans. Evans will have to rely on new targets, but Dennis speaks highly of sophomore wide-out Kaleb Tucker. The Raiders know to advance past the second round, they’re going to have to put the finesse aside and get physical. “For us to progress in the playoffs when it’s cold and not that easy to throw the ball around the yard, we have to have a toughness and a presence and they’ve bought into that,” said Dennis.

3. Captain Shreve

Last week: Defeated Loyola, 38-7. Ranked 3.

Another game that started Thursday but finished on Friday, Captain Shreve found themselves down early. Loyola drove down the field on their first possession of the game, and the Gators quickly found themselves in a 7-0 hole. From there, Captain Shreve responded. The star of the afternoon was running back Jayden Edwards, who found the end-zone four times while Adam Kirby earned his first win as the team’s head coach. In week two, it’s another Thursday night match-up, this time with Calvary.

2. Many

Last week: Defeated Sam Houston, 38-3. Ranked 1.

After a dominate performance against a 5A opponent, it’s probably a little shocking to see Many actually fall in our power rankings. It has nothing to do with the Tigers performance against Sam Houston. After shutting down the Broncos on their first two possessions, Tackett Curtis made his presence felt with a 60 yard punt return touchdown (he had one called back earlier in the first and would add another later in the game). The Tigers couldn’t be stopped in week one. Many will play up in classification again for week two, traveling to DeRidder to take on the Dragons.

1. C.E. Byrd

Last week: Defeated Pleasant Grove, 34-7.

The Yellow Jackets impressed the most of any area team on our list in week one, taking down a perennial favorite in 4A in East Texas, Pleasant Grove. And it wasn’t just beating the Hawks, it was how they did it. Byrd didn’t allow an offensive touchdown (Pleasant Grove’s only score came from a fumble recovered for a touchdown in the second half). With running back Josh Allen going out early in the game, it was junior running back Dixon Poirier who stepped up in his absence, adding 84 yards rushing and two big scores to ignite the Yellow Jacket offense. Byrd can make another statement in week two as they take on Huntington.