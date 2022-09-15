SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Louisiana teams entering week three. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.

10. Benton

Last week: Lost to Texas High, 46-35. Ranked 8.

For the first half of the Benton Tigers battle with the Texas High Tigers, it looked like there would be well over 100 combined points scored. Gray Walters left with an injury, and Jeffrey King stepped up in his absence, throwing for almost 300 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in relief. Benton will make the trek down to New Orleans to take on Arch Manning and the Greenies of Newman in Week 3.

9. Northwood

Last week: Defeated Wossman, 35-0. Ranked 9.

The Falcons bounced back after week one with a dominate performance over Wossman. Everyone got involved in the win over the Wildcats: Mar’jayvious Moss caught a TD, Mason Welch scored two total touchdowns and Quintavion White rushed for two others scores. In the Falcons’ home opener, they’ll face off against an Airline team hungry for their first win.

8. North Caddo

Last week: Defeated North Webster, 40-18. Ranked 7.

Things were a little bit more difficult against North Webster for the Titans in week two. With the game tied at 12 at the half, the Titans rattled off 28 points on their way to a 40-18 win. Omarion Miller had close to 200 receiving yards and two total touchdowns while Aiden Brock had 300 total yards and two total touchdowns. The Titans hit the road for the first time this season, taking on Bolton in week three. The Titans are still waiting for their first test this season, and it’s unlikely Bolton will provide much resistance to the high-powered Titans.

7. Huntington

Last week: Lost to Byrd, 46-22. Ranked 4.

Talk about a momentum swing. After stalling on their fist drive of the second half, Huntington found themselves down nine points to C.E. Byrd. A methodical drive put the Raiders on the Yellow Jackets six yard line. But quarterback Kam Evans’ helmet came off the last play of the third quarter. To open up the fourth, on fourth and goal, the officials made Evans get off the field because of their helmet rule. The Raiders turned the ball over on downs and eventually fell to the Yellow Jackets, 46-22. The performance showed just how close the Raiders are to contending with the top dogs. They’ll get another chance to prove their worth this week against another top team, Neville.

6. Calvary

Last week: Lost to Captain Shreve, 27-14. Ranked 5.

The Cavaliers carried their two quarterback system into week two against Captain Shreve. Both Bryce Carpenter and Abram Wardell had their moments, with the Cavaliers even holding a 14-13 lead at one point. The Cavs eventually ran out of gas against the Gators, and a reward for their efforts? Taking on another 1-5A opponent: C.E. Byrd. The Cavaliers have proved they can hold their own with just about anybody in the state, and that theory will be tested again Thursday night.

5. North Desoto

Last week: Defeated Center, 71-42. Ranked 5.

The Griffins are making the biggest jump in our rankings (short) history. North Desoto entered the rankings at 10 after defeating Airline. They followed that performance up with a whopping 70 points against a Center team that was ranked in the top ten in our Texas rankings. John Lewis is proving to be an absolute machine for a rushing offense averaging 383 rush yards per game through the first two weeks. The running back is averaging almost 8 yards per carry, while Brian Banks is not far behind. The Griffins welcome Loyola to town for week three.

4. Parkway

Last week: Defeated Red River, 45-0.

Two games. 82 points. The Parkway Panthers have been humming on offense, with Ashton Martin completing 71% of his passes with 7 touchdowns through the first two games. Trenton Lape’s stats might be even more impressive. Lape is averaging more than 30 yards per catch with over 300 yards receiving. The Panthers offense will continue to operate at a high level this week, hosting Bossier. After that, it’s time for district play in week four, and the next round of the “Brotherton Bowl”.

3. Captain Shreve

Last week: Defeated Calvary, 27-14. Ranked 3.

Captain Shreve has taken care of Loyola and Calvary in back to back weeks. Things will get more difficult this week, as the Gators take a trip to Union Parish to take on the Farmers. Last year, Captain Shreve edged the Farmers, 22-21. Will things be just as tight this Friday? Union Parish has already slayed one 1-5A opponent this year (Airline in week one). Jayden Edwards has been the heart of the Gators offense this season, with 378 yards rushing and six touchdowns. He’ll be compared to the Farmers’ star running back, Trey Holly. The Gators will have to slow Holly down in order to pull out a victory this week.

2. Many

Last week: Defeated Deridder, 50-7. Ranked 2.

The Tigers have been rolling through two weeks this season. They’ve outscored their opponents 88 to 10. The 2A Tigers have slayed 5A Sam Houston and 4A Deridder already this season. They’ll welcome another 5A opponent to town this week, hosting the Haughton Buccaneers. The 2-0 Bucs will try and spoil the Tigers perfect pre-district record in Many this week.



1. C.E. Byrd

Last week: Defeated Huntington, 46-22. Ranked 1.

Another week, another statement from the C.E. Byrd Yellow Jackets. After defeating Pleasant Grove in week one, the Jackets faced off against the rising Huntington Raiders to Lee Hedges Stadium. The Yellow Jackets survived the push from Raiders thanks to an 185 rushing yard, three touchdown performance from quarterback Lake Lambert. On Thursday, Byrd welcomes another one of the cities top teams: Calvary Baptist. C.E. Byrd is 6-2 all time against the Cavaliers.