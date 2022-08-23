SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the preseason power rankings for our Texas teams entering the season.

10. Marshall

2021: Lost to Crosby, 42-14, in 5A DII Area Round.

The Marshall Mavericks finished the 2021 season winners of five of their final six games. With long-time head coach Jack Alvarez taking over this off-season, the Mavericks gained a head coach with one state championship and two other appearances at two different programs. Alvarez will look to junior signal caller Collier Sloane to lead his offense this fall. Sloane started three games for the Mavs in ’21. The schedule won’t be easy for Marshall. Hosting the likes of long-time rival Tyler in week one and the perennial favorite to with the 5A Division I championship, Longview, in week two, Marshall will be tested early. The biggest question for the Mavs: can they upend district rival Texas High for the 8-5A Division II title? This district may come down to that week eight matchup in Texarkana. -Wesley Boone (WB)

9. Tatum

2021: Lost to Pottsboro, 56-55, in 3A DI Bi-District Round.

Old faces in new places. After 12 seasons at Waskom, leading the Wildcats to two state championships Whitney Keeling takes over an Eagle program looking to win it’s first state title since 2006. Joining him on the new journey is Junior quarterback Cole Watson, who led Waskom to a 24-4 record as a starter over the last two seasons. The Wildcats came up one game short of the state championship in both years. The Eagles have posted back-to-back 8-win seasons but haven’t been past the second round of the postseason since 2011. -John Sartori (JS)

8. Beckville

2021: Lost to Timpson, 42-21, in 2A DI Regional Round.

The Beckville Bearcats were simply unstoppable through their first 12 games last fall. The Bearcats averaged almost 55 points per contest, and were outscoring their opponents by an average of over 38 points per game. Then came the Timpson Tigers. Timpson defeated Beckville for the second consecutive season in the 2A DI Regionals. It was still a historic season for the Bearcats: first district championship in 20 years and the best record in school history. This fall, the Bearcats will get a chance to exorcise some demons early. Week one offers up a rematch with Timpson in what may be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Beckville returns one of the most exciting juniors in the state in running back J’kolby Williams. Williams amassed over 1,800 total yards and 29 touchdowns last fall. And while Beckville will look to fill the gap left by last season’s district MVP Ryan Harris at quarterback with freshman Aiden Brantley, the offensive line will return every starter. Williams and company might have the fire-power returning to knock-off Timpson and run the region. -WB

7. Timpson

2021: Lost to Shiner, 35-28, in 2A DI Semi-Finals.

The Timpson Bears continued their consistent dominance in 2021 with their second consecutive unbeaten regular season. Timpson averaged a staggering 53 points per game a year ago, and could be even more dangerous this year with 4-star athlete prospect Terry Bussey returning for his Junior campaign. –JS

6. Daingerfield

2021: Lost to Waskom, 34-8, in 3A DII Quarterfinals.

It’s been over a decade since one of the more storied programs in each Texas won a state championship. The Daingerfield Tigers feel poised to change that in 2022. With a trio of WR/DBs that have over 40 DI offers combined between them (Aeryn Hampton, Jakevian Rogders, and CJ Gilbert), offenses and defenses alike will have to figure out how to slow down the fast-paced Tigers. Replacing star QB Dee Lewis from a season ago is sophomore Chase Johnson. “We like what we’ve seen from Chase and are excited for his continued development,” said head coach Davin Nelson. With a mix of talent and experience returning to Daingerfield, the Tigers are ready for more than just a quarterfinal appearance this fall. -WB

Daingerfield’s Aeryn Hampton is committed to Texas (’24) and is ready to return the Tigers to the top of 3A.

Tatum will have a new look in ’22 under Whitney Keeling.

J’kolby Williams won the district MVP last fall and hopes to lead Beckville to back-to-back district titles.

5. Longview

2021: Lost to Ryan, 37-33, in 5A DI Area Round.

A 9-4 season for most programs would be considered a successful year, but at Longview, the Lobos may view 2021 as a down season. A loss in the Regional round is far from the ordinary for the Lobos, but with one of the nation’s top wide receiver prospects Jalen Hale returning on offense and rising junior defensive back Willie Nelson returning on defense, Longview will have the athletes to compete with anyone state-wide in 2022 and are the expected 5A Division II favorites this fall. –JS

4. Pleasant Grove

2021: Lost to Gilmer, 36-15, in 4A DII Quarterfinals.

The Pleasant Grove Hawks prove culture is everything. Entering 2021, outside expectations for Pleasant Grove were all over the place. The Hawks were young, not quite as experienced, and unproven at key positions. Well, that “young”, “unproven” bunch carried Pleasant Grove to a quarterfinal appearance. Every key piece returns from a season ago, including UTSA commit Vic Shaw and one of the most exciting young prospects in the state, Lance Jackson, across from him on the Hawks’ defensive line. With running back Jaylen Boardley continuing to rack up in-state offers and the dynamic Akhari Johnson returning at quarterback, the Hawks offense will force defenses to pick their poison. These Hawks are hungry and ready to leave their legacy at Pleasant Grove. Anything short of a state championship appearance won’t be enough this fall. -WB

3. Texas

2021: Lost to Crosby, 14-7, in 5A DII Quarterfinals.

The Texas Tigers have been dominant over the last two regular seasons. They haven’t lost a regular season contest since October of 2019 and carry a 23-game regular season winning streak into 2022. Crosby has eliminated the Tigers in back-to-back postseasons. Texas High will have to replace the production lost from current Baylor quarterback Brayson McHenry and New Mexico State running back Braylon Stewart. Cody Reese will call the signals after being named a First-Team All-District selection at wide receiver in 2021. –JS

2. Gilmer

2021: Lost to China Spring, 31-7, in 4A DII State Championship.

From one Tennison to another go the Buckeyes at the quarterback position. Cadon Tennison takes over at quarterback with his brother Brandon now at UTSA. Tennison will have some familiar targets returning in running back Ashton Haynes and TCU commit Rohan Fluellen. -JS

1. Carthage

2021: Lost to China Spring, 31-7, in 4A DII Quarterfinals.

The Carthage Bulldogs have been at the top of Texas High School Football for a decade with five state championships in ten years. Riding a 41 game winning streak heading into their third round game with China Spring last fall, the team felt unstoppable. “I think we thought people were just going to lay down because we’re Carthage, but it didn’t work like that,” said senior wideout Montrel Hatten. The Bulldogs fell to China Spring, losing their first game since 2018. Now, with Oregon State commit Hatten and UL-Lafayette baseball commit Connor Cuff returning, the Bulldogs return offensive firepower. Keyston Allison (12 DI offers) shores up the Bulldogs offensive line. The expectations aren’t going anywhere. This Carthage team knows what happened last fall and will be on a season-long mission to prove to the rest of the state that this dynasty isn’t going anywhere. -WB