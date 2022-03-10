LAKE CHARLES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the third straight season the Lakeview Gators reached the semi-finals and for the third straight season the Gators are leaving Marsh Madness without an appearance in a state championship game, falling to Amite 74-69.

Head Coach Brian Williams believed the team’s previous experiences would help them in today’s game but that was not the case as the Gators fell behind by sixteen points at halftime.

It’s just hard coming down here and not making it past the semifinals game,” Williams said postgame. “I thought experience would probably get us over the hump. But we came out, and wow. Just kids, you know, the bright lights. Just doing what we don’t usually do.”

Lakeview was led offensively by Javonte Howard who finished with 25 points and 3 assists.

The Gators finish the season 26-5.