SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the second consecutive year, there will be LHSAA football state championship games played outside of the Caesars Superdome.
The LHSAA announced earlier today, non-select/public schools will play their state title games in the Caesars Superdome on December 10th and 11th. Divisions I and III will play in New Orleans at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium on December 3rd. The stadium hosted the Division I title game in 2019.
Those in divisions II and IV will play at UL-Lafayette’s Cajun Field on December 11th.
The prep classic returns to the Superdome after a one-year hiatus. All nine state championship games a year ago were played at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.
LHSAA announces football state championship locations/schedule
