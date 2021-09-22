LHSAA announces football state championship locations/schedule

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – For the second consecutive year, there will be LHSAA football state championship games played outside of the Caesars Superdome.

The LHSAA announced earlier today, non-select/public schools will play their state title games in the Caesars Superdome on December 10th and 11th. Divisions I and III will play in New Orleans at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium on December 3rd. The stadium hosted the Division I title game in 2019.

Those in divisions II and IV will play at UL-Lafayette’s Cajun Field on December 11th.

The prep classic returns to the Superdome after a one-year hiatus. All nine state championship games a year ago were played at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.

