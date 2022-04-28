SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Regional Round action in the LHSAA Baseball playoffs will ramp up tomorrow with the majority of teams beginning their regional round series. Calvary was one of a handful of teams to play this evening, defeating St. Edmund, 13-0.

Full results from Thursday’s matchups can be found below. To view each full bracket click on each individual classification. If a classification isn’t listed no area teams played today. Area teams are listed in bold.

Many 12, Lakeside 2 (Many leads series 1-0)



Covenant Christian 10, St. Mary’s 0 (Covenant Christian leads series 1-0)

Calvary 13, St. Edmund 0) Calvary leads series 1-0)

