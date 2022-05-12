SULPHUR, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Of the four area teams that made the trip to Sulphur for the LHSAA State Baseball Championships only one will have a chance to play for a state championship.

The Converse Wildcats will play for their first state title since 1986 after defeating top-seeded Quitman 7-2 in the Class B semi-finals. The Wildcats will appear in the state championship game for the first time since 2019 when they face Choudrant on Saturday at 2:00 P.M.

The magical run for the Logansport Tigers came to an end in the semi-finals. Making their first semi-final appearence in school history, LHS was unable to slow down the offensive attack from top-seeded Grand Lake, falling to the Hornets 11-1.

The Tigers of Many also found themselves in the semi-finals in Sulphur for the first time. Like Logansport, Many also saw it’s season come to an end against the state’s top team. Defending champion Rosepine ended the Tigers’ season with a dominant 14-0 performance.

North DeSoto headed to Sulphur seeking it’s second state championship. The Griffins will need to wait another year to capture that title, falling to North Vermillion 14-2.