SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Find the results for LHSAA Playoff Baseball games from May 6th, 2022 below. You can view each full bracket by clicking on the classification.
CLASS 5A
No area teams.
CLASS 4A
North Desoto 11, Northwood 10 (North Desoto leads series 1-0)
CLASS 3A
No area teams.
CLASS 2A
Many 14, Bunkie 3 (Many leads series 1-0)
CLASS 1A
Haynesville vs. LaSalle begins tomorrow.
Logansport vs. Oberlin begins tomorrow.
CLASS B
Converse vs. Weston begins tomorrow.
Florien vs. Anacoco begins tomorrow.
CLASS C
No area teams.
DIVISION I
Byrd 6, Jesuit 3 (Byrd leads series 1-0)
DIVISION II
No area teams.
DIVISION III
No area teams.
DIVISION IV
Catholic-Point Coupee 9, Calvary Baptist 4 (Series tied 1-1)
DIVISION V
No area teams.