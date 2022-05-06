SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Find the results for LHSAA Playoff Baseball games from May 6th, 2022 below. You can view each full bracket by clicking on the classification.

No area teams.

North Desoto 11, Northwood 10 (North Desoto leads series 1-0)

No area teams.

Many 14, Bunkie 3 (Many leads series 1-0)

Haynesville vs. LaSalle begins tomorrow.

Logansport vs. Oberlin begins tomorrow.

Converse vs. Weston begins tomorrow.

Florien vs. Anacoco begins tomorrow.

No area teams.

Byrd 6, Jesuit 3 (Byrd leads series 1-0)

No area teams.

No area teams.

Catholic-Point Coupee 9, Calvary Baptist 4 (Series tied 1-1)



No area teams.