SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school boys basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups. You can find each classification’s full bracket by clicking on the individual classification.

17. Airline at 16. Mandeville

25. Denham Springs at 8. Natchitoches Central

27. Live Oak at 6. Captain Shreve

23. Southwood at 10. West Monroe



29. Tioga at 4. Huntington

19. Breaux Bridge at 14. Booker T. Washington

22. Livonia at 11. Woodlawn

31. Northwood at 2. Edna Karr

20. Mansfield at 13. Frederick A. Douglass

31. Green Oaks at 2. Bossier

20. Pine at 13. Many

19. Rapides at 14. Red River

26. North Caddo at 7. Franklin



17. Centerville at 16. Logansport

20. Sicily Island at 13. Homer

22. Plain Dealing at 11. Block

4. Lincoln Prep: Bye

24. Converse at 9. Saline

19. Monterrey at 14. Stanley

23. Glenmora at 10. Florien

5. Doyline: Bye

3. Zwolle: Bye

13. Ebarb at 4. Simpson

15. Kilbourne at 2. Gibsland-Coleman



9. Byrd at 8. St. Augustine



11. E.D. White at 6. Evangel

15. Loyola Prep at 2. University Lab

No area teams.



9. St. Mary’s at 8. Sacred Heart

15. Cedar Creek at 2. Calvary Baptist

9. Claiborne Christian at 8. Grace Christian



