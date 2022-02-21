SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school boys basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups. You can find each classification’s full bracket by clicking on the individual classification.
CLASS 5A
17. Airline at 16. Mandeville
25. Denham Springs at 8. Natchitoches Central
27. Live Oak at 6. Captain Shreve
23. Southwood at 10. West Monroe
CLASS 4A
29. Tioga at 4. Huntington
19. Breaux Bridge at 14. Booker T. Washington
22. Livonia at 11. Woodlawn
31. Northwood at 2. Edna Karr
CLASS 3A
20. Mansfield at 13. Frederick A. Douglass
31. Green Oaks at 2. Bossier
CLASS 2A
20. Pine at 13. Many
19. Rapides at 14. Red River
26. North Caddo at 7. Franklin
CLASS 1A
17. Centerville at 16. Logansport
20. Sicily Island at 13. Homer
22. Plain Dealing at 11. Block
4. Lincoln Prep: Bye
CLASS B
24. Converse at 9. Saline
19. Monterrey at 14. Stanley
23. Glenmora at 10. Florien
5. Doyline: Bye
3. Zwolle: Bye
CLASS C
13. Ebarb at 4. Simpson
15. Kilbourne at 2. Gibsland-Coleman
DIVISION I
9. Byrd at 8. St. Augustine
DIVISION II
11. E.D. White at 6. Evangel
15. Loyola Prep at 2. University Lab
DIVISION III
No area teams.
DIVISION IV
9. St. Mary’s at 8. Sacred Heart
15. Cedar Creek at 2. Calvary Baptist
DIVISION V
9. Claiborne Christian at 8. Grace Christian
