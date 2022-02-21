SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school boys basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups. You can find each classification’s full bracket by clicking on the individual classification.

CLASS 5A

17. Airline at 16. Mandeville
25. Denham Springs at 8. Natchitoches Central
27. Live Oak at 6. Captain Shreve
23. Southwood at 10. West Monroe

CLASS 4A

29. Tioga at 4. Huntington
19. Breaux Bridge at 14. Booker T. Washington
22. Livonia at 11. Woodlawn
31. Northwood at 2. Edna Karr

CLASS 3A

20. Mansfield at 13. Frederick A. Douglass
31. Green Oaks at 2. Bossier

CLASS 2A

20. Pine at 13. Many
19. Rapides at 14. Red River
26. North Caddo at 7. Franklin

CLASS 1A


17. Centerville at 16. Logansport
20. Sicily Island at 13. Homer
22. Plain Dealing at 11. Block
4. Lincoln Prep: Bye

CLASS B

24. Converse at 9. Saline
19. Monterrey at 14. Stanley
23. Glenmora at 10. Florien
5. Doyline: Bye
3. Zwolle: Bye

CLASS C

13. Ebarb at 4. Simpson
15. Kilbourne at 2. Gibsland-Coleman

DIVISION I

9. Byrd at 8. St. Augustine

DIVISION II

11. E.D. White at 6. Evangel
15. Loyola Prep at 2. University Lab

DIVISION III

No area teams.

DIVISION IV

9. St. Mary’s at 8. Sacred Heart
15. Cedar Creek at 2. Calvary Baptist

DIVISION V

9. Claiborne Christian at 8. Grace Christian

You can follow along with the LHSAA playoffs all postseason long by following KTAL Sports on Twitter!