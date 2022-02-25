SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school boys basketball teams across all classifications have begun their quest toward a state championship. Below are their first-round results for non-select schools and second round results for select schools. You can find each classification’s full bracket by clicking on the individual classification. Area teams are listed in bold.

Mandeville 52, Airline 40

Natchitoches Central 61, Denham Springs 49

Captain Shreve 63, Live Oak 41

West Monroe 59, Southwood 53

Ruston 57, Dutchtown 44

Huntington 72, Tioga 45

Booker T. Washington 56, Breaux Bridge 52

Woodlawn 77, Livonia 60

Edna Karr 60, Northwood 21

Frederick A. Douglass 60, Mansfield 58

Bossier 89, Green Oaks 20

Lakeview 87, Morris Jeff Community 51

Many 76, Pine 58

Red River 80, Rapides 64

Franklin 69, North Caddo 57



Logansport, 66 Centerville 53

Homer 63, Sicily Island 40

Plain Dealing, 56 Block 52

Lincoln Prep: Bye

Saline 65, Converse 57

Stanley 54, Monterey 33

Florien 79, Glenmora 57

Doyline: Bye

Zwolle: Bye

Simpson 48, Ebarb 46

Gibsland-Coleman 114, Kilbourne 30

St. Paul’s 69, Byrd 28

Archbishop Hannan, 62 Evangel 34

No area teams.

No area teams.

No area teams.

