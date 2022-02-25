SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school boys basketball teams across all classifications have begun their quest toward a state championship. Below are their first-round results for non-select schools and second round results for select schools. You can find each classification’s full bracket by clicking on the individual classification. Area teams are listed in bold.
CLASS 5A
Mandeville 52, Airline 40
Natchitoches Central 61, Denham Springs 49
Captain Shreve 63, Live Oak 41
West Monroe 59, Southwood 53
Ruston 57, Dutchtown 44
CLASS 4A
Huntington 72, Tioga 45
Booker T. Washington 56, Breaux Bridge 52
Woodlawn 77, Livonia 60
Edna Karr 60, Northwood 21
CLASS 3A
Frederick A. Douglass 60, Mansfield 58
Bossier 89, Green Oaks 20
CLASS 2A
Lakeview 87, Morris Jeff Community 51
Many 76, Pine 58
Red River 80, Rapides 64
Franklin 69, North Caddo 57
CLASS 1A
Logansport, 66 Centerville 53
Homer 63, Sicily Island 40
Plain Dealing, 56 Block 52
Lincoln Prep: Bye
CLASS B
Saline 65, Converse 57
Stanley 54, Monterey 33
Florien 79, Glenmora 57
Doyline: Bye
Zwolle: Bye
CLASS C
Simpson 48, Ebarb 46
Gibsland-Coleman 114, Kilbourne 30
DIVISION I (Second Round)
St. Paul’s 69, Byrd 28
DIVISION II (Second Round)
Archbishop Hannan, 62 Evangel 34
DIVISION III
No area teams.
DIVISION IV
No area teams.
DIVISION V
No area teams.
