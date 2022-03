SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight tickets were punched to the LHSAA Boys Basketball Top 28. Area teams are listed in bold, to view each individual classification’s bracket click on the classification.

(1) Zachary 69, (8) Natchitoches Central 65

(11) Northshore 59, (3) Ruston 53

(4) Huntington 69, (5) Beau Chene 55

(2) Bossier 60, (10) Carroll 47

(1) Lakeview 79, (9) Jonesboro-Hodge 57

(5) Amite 49, (13) Many 48

(4) Lincoln Prep 61, (5) Tensas 45

(1) Simsboro 81, (9) Saline 62

(4) Lacassine 74, (5) Doyline 66

(3) Zwolle 69, Fairview 41

(2) Gibsland-Coleman, 62 Evans 44

(2) Calvary Baptist Academy 58, Metairie Park Country Day 50

