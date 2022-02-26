SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’re on to Round two of the non-select brackets and the semi-final round of the select brackets in the LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs. To view each individual bracket, click on the classification.
CLASS 5A
(9) Destrehan at (8) Natchitoches Central
(14) East Ascension at (3) Ruston
(11) Northshore at (6) Captain Shreve
CLASS 4A
(13) Washington-Marion at (4) Huntington
(14) Booker T. Washington at (3) Eleanor McMain
(11) Woodlawn at (6) Neville
CLASS 3A
(15) Richwood at (2) Bossier
CLASS 2A
(13) Many at (4) Madison
(14) Red River at (3) Rayville
(16) Avoyelles Public Charter at (1) Lakeview
CLASS 1A
(16) Logansport at (1) North Central
(12) Arcadia at (5) Tensas
(13) Homer at (4) Lincoln Prep
(14) Ringgold at (3) Northwood-Lena
(22) Plain Dealing at (6) White Castle
CLASS B
(9) Saline at (8) Holden
(12) Bell City at (5) Doyline
(14) Stanley at (3) Zwolle
(10) Florien at (7) Choudrant
CLASS C
(7) Evans at (2) Gibsland-Coleman
DIVISION I (Semi-Finals)
No area schools.
DIVISION II (Semi-Finals)
No area schools.
DIVISION III (Semi-Finals)
No area schools.
DIVISION IV (Semi-Finals)
(3) Metairie Park Country Day at (2) Calvary Baptist
DIVISION V (Semi-Finals)
No area schools.
