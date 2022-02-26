SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – We’re on to Round two of the non-select brackets and the semi-final round of the select brackets in the LHSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs. To view each individual bracket, click on the classification.

(9) Destrehan at (8) Natchitoches Central

(14) East Ascension at (3) Ruston

(11) Northshore at (6) Captain Shreve



(13) Washington-Marion at (4) Huntington

(14) Booker T. Washington at (3) Eleanor McMain

(11) Woodlawn at (6) Neville

(15) Richwood at (2) Bossier

(13) Many at (4) Madison

(14) Red River at (3) Rayville

(16) Avoyelles Public Charter at (1) Lakeview

(16) Logansport at (1) North Central

(12) Arcadia at (5) Tensas

(13) Homer at (4) Lincoln Prep

(14) Ringgold at (3) Northwood-Lena

(22) Plain Dealing at (6) White Castle

(9) Saline at (8) Holden

(12) Bell City at (5) Doyline

(14) Stanley at (3) Zwolle

(10) Florien at (7) Choudrant

(7) Evans at (2) Gibsland-Coleman

No area schools.

No area schools.

No area schools.

(3) Metairie Park Country Day at (2) Calvary Baptist

No area schools.

