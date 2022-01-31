SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you’ll find every matchup for teams from the ArkLaTex during the 2022 LHSAA boys soccer playoffs, beginning January 31. For each Division’s full bracket, click on the classification.

(24) Airline at (9) Southside

(20) Mandeville at (13) Captain Shreve

(22) H.L. Bourgeois at (11) Byrd



(8) Parkway: Bye

(5) Caddo Magnet: Bye

(21) Haughton at (12) Northwood

(6) Benton: Bye

(4) Bossier: Bye

(19) DeRidder at (14) Loyola Prep

(24) Evangel at (9) Morris Jeff Community

