SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you’ll find every matchup for teams from the ArkLaTex during the 2022 LHSAA boys soccer playoffs, beginning January 31. For each Division’s full bracket, click on the classification.
DIVISION I
(24) Airline at (9) Southside
(20) Mandeville at (13) Captain Shreve
(22) H.L. Bourgeois at (11) Byrd
DIVISION II
(8) Parkway: Bye
(5) Caddo Magnet: Bye
(21) Haughton at (12) Northwood
(6) Benton: Bye
DIVISION III
(4) Bossier: Bye
(19) DeRidder at (14) Loyola Prep
DIVISION IV
(24) Evangel at (9) Morris Jeff Community
Follow KTAL Sports on Twitter for full coverage throughout the postseason.