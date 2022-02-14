SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school girls basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups.

CLASS 5A

#32 Natchitoches Central at #1 Walker

#31 Acadiana at #2 Parkway

#28 Woodlawn (B.R.) at #5 Ruston

#26 Captain Shreve at #7 Barbe

#22 Mandeville at #11 Southwood

#21 West Ouachita at #12 Benton

#20 Haughton at #13 West Jefferson

#17 H.L. Bourgeois at #16 Airline



CLASS 4A

#28 South Terrebonne at #5 Huntington

#25 Woodlawn (Shreveport) at #8 Salmen

#19 Northwood at #14 Pearl River

#18 BTW (Shreveport) at #15 Peabody



CLASS 3A

#27 Patterson at #6 Mansfield

#24 Bossier at #9 Loranger



CLASS 2A

#31 Pickering at #2 Lakeview

#27 Many at #6 Kinder



CLASS 1A

#5 Arcadia (BYE)

#24 Block at #9 Homer

#20 Lincoln Prep at #13 East Beauregard

#19 Logansport at #14 Delhi Charter

#17 Haynesville at #16 Plain Dealing



CLASS B

#3 Florien (BYE)

#7 Zwolle (BYE)

#20 Monterey at #13 Stanley

#18 Doyline at #15 Castor



CLASS C

#15 Pleasant Hill at #2 Gibsland-Coleman

#14 Epps at #3 Summerfield

#10 Ebarb at #7 Atlanta



DIVISION I

#8 C.E. Byrd at #1 John Curtis (Quarterfinals)



DIVISION II

#12 Loyola Prep at #5 Ursuline Academy



DIVISION IV

#13 St. Mary’s at #4 Highland Baptist



DIVISION V

#7 Grace Christian at #2 Claiborne Christian