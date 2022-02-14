SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school girls basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups.
CLASS 5A
#32 Natchitoches Central at #1 Walker
#31 Acadiana at #2 Parkway
#28 Woodlawn (B.R.) at #5 Ruston
#26 Captain Shreve at #7 Barbe
#22 Mandeville at #11 Southwood
#21 West Ouachita at #12 Benton
#20 Haughton at #13 West Jefferson
#17 H.L. Bourgeois at #16 Airline
CLASS 4A
#28 South Terrebonne at #5 Huntington
#25 Woodlawn (Shreveport) at #8 Salmen
#19 Northwood at #14 Pearl River
#18 BTW (Shreveport) at #15 Peabody
CLASS 3A
#27 Patterson at #6 Mansfield
#24 Bossier at #9 Loranger
CLASS 2A
#31 Pickering at #2 Lakeview
#27 Many at #6 Kinder
CLASS 1A
#5 Arcadia (BYE)
#24 Block at #9 Homer
#20 Lincoln Prep at #13 East Beauregard
#19 Logansport at #14 Delhi Charter
#17 Haynesville at #16 Plain Dealing
CLASS B
#3 Florien (BYE)
#7 Zwolle (BYE)
#20 Monterey at #13 Stanley
#18 Doyline at #15 Castor
CLASS C
#15 Pleasant Hill at #2 Gibsland-Coleman
#14 Epps at #3 Summerfield
#10 Ebarb at #7 Atlanta
DIVISION I
#8 C.E. Byrd at #1 John Curtis (Quarterfinals)
DIVISION II
#12 Loyola Prep at #5 Ursuline Academy
DIVISION IV
#13 St. Mary’s at #4 Highland Baptist
DIVISION V
#7 Grace Christian at #2 Claiborne Christian