SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Quarterfinal berths were on the line across the ArkLaTex this evening. Full brackets can be found by clicking on each individual classification.

(1) Walker def. (16) Airline, 61-40

(11) Southwood def. (6) East St. John, 63-53

(10) Northshore def. (26) Captain Shreve, 49-43

(2) Parkway def. (18) Zachary, 72-35

(5) Huntington def. (12) North Vermilion, 59-35

(3) Edna Karr def. (19) Northwood, 61-20

(6) Mansfield def. (11) Northwest, 46-35

(2) Lakeview def. (18) Port Allen, 54-30

(1) Northwood-Lena def. (16) Plain Dealing, 75-35

(8) Homer def. (9) Oberlin, 54-41

(5) Arcadia def. (12) LaSalle, 60-30



(3) Florien def. (19) Choudrant, 79-42

(4) Midland def. (13) Stanley, 44-27

(10) Glenmora def. (7) Zwolle, 60-58

(2) Fairview def. (15) Castor, 95-63



(2) Gibsland-Coleman def. (15) Pleasant Hill, 56-52