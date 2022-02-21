SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Quarterfinal berths were on the line across the ArkLaTex this evening. Full brackets can be found by clicking on each individual classification.
CLASS 5A
(1) Walker def. (16) Airline, 61-40
(11) Southwood def. (6) East St. John, 63-53
(10) Northshore def. (26) Captain Shreve, 49-43
(2) Parkway def. (18) Zachary, 72-35
CLASS 4A
(5) Huntington def. (12) North Vermilion, 59-35
(3) Edna Karr def. (19) Northwood, 61-20
CLASS 3A
(6) Mansfield def. (11) Northwest, 46-35
CLASS 2A
(2) Lakeview def. (18) Port Allen, 54-30
CLASS 1A
(1) Northwood-Lena def. (16) Plain Dealing, 75-35
(8) Homer def. (9) Oberlin, 54-41
(5) Arcadia def. (12) LaSalle, 60-30
CLASS B
(3) Florien def. (19) Choudrant, 79-42
(4) Midland def. (13) Stanley, 44-27
(10) Glenmora def. (7) Zwolle, 60-58
(2) Fairview def. (15) Castor, 95-63
CLASS C
(2) Gibsland-Coleman def. (15) Pleasant Hill, 56-52