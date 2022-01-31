SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Below you’ll find every matchup for teams from the ArkLaTex during the 2022 LHSAA girls soccer playoffs, beginning January 31. For each Division’s full bracket, click on the classification.
DIVISION I
(25) Walker at (8) Byrd
(29) Denham Springs at (4) Captain Shreve
(26) Airline at (7) Barbe
DIVISION II
(5) Benton: Bye
(22) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge at (11) Haughton
(2) Caddo Magnet: Bye
DIVISION III
(8) North Desoto: Bye
(2) Loyola Prep: Bye
DIVISION IV
(8) Calvary Baptist: Bye
