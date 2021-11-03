LHSAA Volleyball Playoff results: November 3, 2021

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LHSAA volleyball playoffs rolled on this evening with numerous area teams looking to punch their ticket to the second round. Opening round action concludes tomorrow night. Area teams are listed in bold. You can see each Division’s full bracket by clicking on the Division.

DIVISION I

16. Northshore def. 17. Natchitoches Central, 3-0.
13. Ruston def. 20. St. Amant, 3-2.
10. Archbishop Chapelle def. 23. C.E. Byrd, 3-0.

DIVISION II

9. Madison Prep def. 24. Caddo Magnet, 3-0.

DIVISION III

No area teams.

DIVISION IV

14. Many def. 19. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1
10. University Lab def. 23. North Caddo, 3-0

DIVISION V

4. Calvary Baptist def. 29. Southern Lab, 3-0.
3. Episcopal of Acadiana def. 30. Evangel Christian, 3-0.

