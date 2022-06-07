SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2021, over 30 Louisiana high school football teams qualified for the LHSAA playoffs with a record below .500.

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine believes it’s time to change that.

“You don’t need somebody that hasn’t won a game, or has won 3 games and lost 28 to be on a bracket,” Bonine said during a press conference held via Zoom on Tuesday.

The lack of competitive postseason matchups has been apparent in other sports. 64 of 86 (74%) of first round non-select boys playoff matchups in 2022 were decided by double digits.

Bonine did state the amount of championships will remain the same for the time being. Currently nine football state champions are crowned by the LHSAA.

In regards to the LHSAA decision on designating public schools with a magnet component as select schools, the committee released an updated list of select and non-select schools on Monday.

All Caddo Parish schools aside from Northwood are now considered Select.

Regular season play will not be affected by these changes. The new guidelines will go into place on July 1, with a deadline of June 22 for schools to change their magnet designation. If they do not by this date, they will compete as a select school.