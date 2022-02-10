SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – This Sunday, there are several players with ArkLaTex ties that will get a chance to shine on professional football’s biggest stage.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 30: Wide receiver Trent Taylor #11 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after catching a two point conversion pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Former Evangel Eagle and Louisiana Tech alum Trent Taylor made one of the biggest plays in the AFC Championship Game on the receiving end of a Joe Burrow two-point conversion that tied the game up at 21. Taylor was on a 49ers squad that made it to Super Bowl LIV, but Taylor was on the IR. Taylor is expected to be active for this Sunday’s game. Taylor still owns Louisiana Tech’s career reception record with 327.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 31: Brandon Wilson #40 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Former Calvary Cavalier and Houston Cougars alum Brandon Wilson has been with the Bengals his entire career. Originally drafted in the sixth round by the franchise in 2017, Wilson has had a number of different roles for the team. Wilson sees most of his action on special teams, where he’s returned two kick-offs for touchdowns, tied for a Bengals team record, and owns the record for longest play in team history (103 yard kick-off return for a touchdown in 2020). Wilson tore his ACL in November and will not be active on Sunday.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Travin Howard #32 of the Los Angeles Rams runs onto the field before the NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17.ˆ (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On the opposite sideline, Longview Lobo alum and TCU star Travin Howard has made his presence felt on a loaded Los Angeles Rams defense. Howard picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the NFC Championship game to seal the victory for the Rams. Howard recorded 12 tackles and an interception for the Rams during the regular season.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Robert Rochell #31 of the Los Angeles Rams takes to the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Fairpark High School’s Robert Rochell shined in college at the University of Central Arkansas. The Rams selected Rochell with the 130th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the cornerback saw action in 11 games, including five starts, and racked up four defended passes with an interception. Rochell also recorded 13 total tackles during the regular season.

On Sunday, Howard, Rochell and Taylor will have a chance to represent the ArkLaTex on the world’s biggest stage. The last eight Super Bowls have set the record for the most watched television events in history.