Logansport and Homer meet in unique Northwest Louisiana state championship matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Less than two hours separate Logansport High School from home or high school but this Saturday, both teams will be traveling over five hours to meet each other.

It’s a number one versus two matchup, the two best teams the state has to offer in a unique all Northwest Louisiana showdown for the Class 1A state championship.



“I think it’s great for North Louisiana football. I think it’s great for our exposure,” said Logansport Head Coach Kevin Magee. “Typically it’s a North versus South versus South. So, it’s very rare that there’s two Northern teams.”



“We actually played them not too long ago, I want to say in ’17 or ’16. The year they won it,” Homer Head Coach Richie Casey recalls. “They whooped us pretty bad. A lot of our kids were young at that game and they saw them, so it’s a good deal.”



The Pelicans are allowing less than 14 points per game, while the Tigers are averaging over 35 points per contest. both Head Coaches have nothing but respect for what their opponents will bring to the table this weekend.



“They have some guys that can make some big plays. Multiple guys,” said Casey. “I’m really impressed with the quarterback (Kham Boykins.) He’s a stud athlete and if we’re going to be successful, we’re going to have to stop him.”



“I’m really impressed with their offensive line. They’ve got some big, good looking kids who can turn and run,” says Magee. “When you have those guys that can move around like that and play with high effort and they have a high motor, you’ve got to do some things to combat that defensively.”

Logansport will be appearing in a state title game for the first time since 2016. That’s also their most recent state title win. But, if you think five years is a long time to wait, try 36. 1985 was the last time Homer played for a state championship and for their last state championship win, you have to go all the way back to 1939.



Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.